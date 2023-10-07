UDF announces secretariat siege against Kerala govt on Oct 18

After holding a meeting with UDF leaders, party convenor MM Hassan announced the holding of a mass protest against the State Government

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Friday announced a secretariat siege on October 18 against the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala.

UDF convenor said that thousands of party workers are expected to attend the protest against the rise in the price of essential commodities, corruption and mismanagement in the state.

Hassan further said that UDF will also stage protests against the issues pertaining to the cooperative sector in the state on October 16.

Moreover, slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the poster depicting Rahul Gandhi as Ravan, Hassan said that the Congress MP is a symbol of peace and unity.

“BJP’s reaction is not fair, portraying Rahul Gandhi like Ravan, is not fair, he is a symbol of peace and unity. Throughout the country, he was walking against hatred and spreading love and that kind of a leader can’t be compared to Ravan.” The BJP had on Thursday shared the graphic poster on their official handle of the social media platform ‘X, and captioned it, “India is in Danger. He is Evil. Anti-Dharma. Anti-Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat.”

The poster also linked the Congress leader to George Soros, a billionaire investor who has been accused of being involved in anti-India activities.

The poster has ignited a debate on social media, with supporters and critics expressing various opinions about its symbolism and intent.