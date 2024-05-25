| Fire Broke Out In A Scrap Down In Sangareddy District

The fire tenders were rushed to the spot from different places in the district. The firefighters are on the job to prevent it from spreading to other industries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 09:40 PM

Sangareddy: A massive fire broke out in a scrap godown at the Industrial Area in the Bonthapally area in Jinnaram mandal on Saturday night. Since the scrap godown had some chemical-filled drums, they were seen exploding.

No casualties were reported in the mishap.