Honour killing: Techie’s charred body found in Telangana

Sangareddy: In a case of honour killing, the relatives of a software engineer’s wife killed him and set his body on fire.

The Software Engineer Narayan Reddy (25), who went missing from his home on June 27 in KPHB colony in Hyderabad, was found murdered on the outskirts of Nalthuru village of Jinnaram Mandal in Sanagreddy district.

The KPHB Police who registered a missing case have found the body. According to Inspector KPHB B Kishan Kumar, Reddy reportedly married a woman from the same community a year ago against the wishes of her parents. Since then they were staying in KPHB, but the parents of the woman forcibly took her away a few days ago.

The parents of the girls kept her under house arrest without allowing Narayana Reddy to meet his wife. Meanwhile, some relatives of his in-laws had approached him on June 27 assuring him to settle the dispute between Narayan Reddy and his in-laws.

After a booze party in one of the relative’s homes, the relatives strangulated Reddy to death. Later, the body was taken to the Jinnaram area and set on fire after dousing with petrol. During the investigation, the KPHB Inspector said that the accused had confessed to the crime and guided the police to the crime scene on Sunday. The police shifted the remains of the body. It was sent to a forensic lab.

