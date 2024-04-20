Fire Dept asks Hyderabad building owners to adhere to safety amid ongoing summer

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 April 2024, 07:10 PM

Hyderabad: To reduce incidents of fire accidents during the ongoing summer when temperatures consistently touch over 40 degree Celsius and the weather remains relatively dry in Hyderabad, the Telangana Fire Services Department on Saturday asked building owners to strictly adhere to fire safety and fire fighting protocols to ensure safety of the building occupants.

Director General, Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, Y Nagi Reddy on Saturday said that the department had recently conducted inspection of about 3000 buildings and issued notices to the owners of a few buildings wherever flaws were found.

“Building owners should act in a responsible way and adhere to the fire safety protocols in interest of human lives and property,” Nagi Reddy said.

The Fire Services Department is frequently conducting inspections at factories and industries in the State and asking other departments also to take up inspections to check if all Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to avoid any explosions. “As a drill, managements of factories should also check if all the SOPs are followed in their facilities,” said the official.

The senior Fire Services official said the department had conducted inspections of timber depots, scrap yards, cottage industries, factories and ware houses and with concerned departments efforts are being made to shift them out of the city.

The fire department will also shortly augment its strength by adding 39 fire tenders, 15 mini fire engines, and 20 boats including 10 inflatable boats. Also, the fire department is in the process of acquiring aerial platform lift (bronto lift) which can reach a height of over 100 metres. Presently there is one vehicle which can reach height of 54 metres.

Meanwhile the closing ceremony of ‘Fire Safety Week’, was held at Madhapur on Saturday. The firemen held different fire fighting demonstrations on the occasion. Different equipment used in fire fighting and rescue operations was put up for public display.