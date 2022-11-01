First episode of Anupam Kher’s ‘Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain’ creates record

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:29 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: As expected, the first heart-warming and entertaining episode, ‘Dulari Rocks’, of Anupam Kher’s motivational chat show, ‘Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain’ (on the veteran actor’s YouTube channel) featuring his mother Dulari Kher, has created a record on the internet by clocking in 12,000 hours of views within just two days!

While the first episode #DulariRocks has been receiving overwhelming response from the audience across the globe, including the USA, Canada, the UK and the UAE, thereby setting new records in the digital space, the popular show host Anupam Kher couldn’t stop thanking viewers and his fans for showering upon so much love and support to his motivational chat show.

Interestingly, considering the audience engagement analytics, the show has been majorly watched by the age group between 25-34 years and 35-44 years. The majority of the youth watching the video and loving it is a great sign and the fact that it has resonated with people across the globe.

Also, touching the impressive mark of 12,000 hours for an episode as long as 50 mins and consistent audience retention is considered remarkable.

From sharing some of her personal experiences of raising her children, including Anupam Kher and Raju Kher, Dulari Kher spoke her heart out on the show by revealing some memorable incidents which were funny and thought-provoking in her inimitable style.

Needless to say, the global actor is also being hugely appreciated for his simplicity and drawing out inner feelings, life altering instances and interesting facts from the guests on his show.

