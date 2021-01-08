First look of Vindu Bhojanam out

Akhil Raj Uddemari will be making his Telugu debut with this film. Vindu Bhojanam is directed by Karthik S and is produced by Jagan Mohan Reddy under the banner of Arrow Cinemas.

Besides Akhil Raj, the film will also star Aishwarya Hollakal, Abhishek Boddepalli, Siddharth Gollapudi, Harshavardhan, Anitha Chowdary, Ashritha Vemuganti, and Keshav Deepak in important roles.

