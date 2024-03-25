Holi celebrated on joyous note in Khammam

District officials taking a break from their hectic duties joined the staff celebrating the festival. Khammam district Collector VP Gautham and Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt joined the celebrations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 March 2024, 06:33 PM

Holi

Khammam: The festival of colours holi was celebrated on joyous note across the erstwhile Khammam district on Monday.

District officials taking a break from their hectic duties joined the staff celebrating the festival. Khammam district Collector VP Gautham and Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt joined the celebrations.

Grand celebrations took place at district police headquarters where CP Dutt along with additional DCP Naresh Kumar, ACP (special branch) Prasanna Kumar, ACPs (AR) Narsaiah and Sushil Singh and others smeared colours on each other and danced to the tunes played by the police band.

In Kothagudem district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala, ITDA PO Prateek Jain, women child welfare officer V Vijetha along with children played with colours and dancing to the rhythmic beats celebrating holi at the collector’s camp office.