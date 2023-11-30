First-time voters more excited to exercise their franchise in erstwhile Karimnagar

While a majority of them were more excited to know the voting process, a few of them rushed to polling booths to have a glimpse of electronic voting machines, control units and VVPATs.

Published Date - 06:05 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

A first-time voter showing ink mark after exercising vote in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: New voters have shown more excitement to exercise their votes in the election held for 13 assembly constituencies across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Thursday.

While a majority of them were more excited to know the voting process, a few of them rushed to polling booths to have a glimpse of electronic voting machines, control units and VVPATs. Almost all new voters went to the polling stations with either their family members or friends since they did not know the voting process. In Karimnagar, 25,000 new voters registered their names.

Election authorities have also made efforts to motivate fresh voters and bring them to polling stations to exercise their votes. To attract new electors, authorities also established polling stations with the names of First-time voters.

Scores of youth staying in other areas for the purpose of education and jobs came to their native places to cast their votes. New voters as well as others were seen taking selfie pictures after exercising votes since polling stations were decorated attractively. They posted photos in WhatsApp groups of their friends and relatives.

Speaking to Telangana Today, one of the first-timers, Sravanthi, expressed happiness over voting for the first time. She was waiting for this day during the last few weeks since she got eligibility to cast the vote in the recent voter enrollment.

Another first time voter, Aryan said it was the responsibility of the youth to vote and elect good leaders for the better future of the constituency as well as State. Aryan, who was doing his MSc second year in Hyderabad, exercised his vote in Karimnagar.