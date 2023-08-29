Fishermen achieves financial growth post creation of Telangana: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the fishermen community achieved financial empowerment post creation of Telangana. He along with Collector K Varun Reddy released fingerlings into Swarna project at Swarna village in Sarangapur mandal on Tuesday.

Reddy said that the fishermen community was able to make profits by rearing fish in irrigation tanks revived by the government under Mission Kakatiya scheme. He stated that 17.50 lakh fingerlings were dropped in the project alone.

No successive governments tapped the sector following independence to the country. Only Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced the scheme.

The minister further said that 4.75 crore fingerlings were being released in irrigation tanks across the district this year. He informed that mopeds and four-wheelers were being given to fishermen for subsidized rates.

A swanky building was being constructed in Nirmal town for fishermen spending Rs 1 crore. A fish market was also being built for the convenience of the fishermen costing Rs 1 crore.

He later handed over battery-run tri-cycles to 74 beneficiaries in Sarangapur mandal centre. He said that the government recently hiked the pension amount from Rs 3,016 to 4,016, besides providing many other initiatives for the differently abled persons.

He added that it was giving paramount importance for the welfare of persons with disabilities.

The minister earlier inaugurated yoga competitions as part of the national sports day observed in Nirmal town. He said that Major Dhyanchand, a hockey wizard, was a source of inspiration to today’s sportsmen.

He flagged off a rally taken out from NTR mini stadium to Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan.