CM KCR a saviour of PWDs: Indrakaran Reddy

The government was extending all support to differently abled persons since the formation of Telangana, he stated.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:13 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao was a saviour to differently abled persons since the formation of Telangana. He handed over 46 battery operated wheelchairs, nine three-wheel chairs, 154 hearing aids and 43 artificial limbs to different-abled children here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy told the persons with disabilities not to lose self-confidence and that they were talented on par with others. There was a need to back up the differently-abled persons, who were excelling in various fields with the advent of modern technology. The government was extending all support to them, he stated.

The minister further said that Chandrashekhar Rao’s administration was giving paramount importance for the welfare of the differently abled. The Chief Minister stood as a role model to the country by enhancing the monthly pension amount from Rs 3,016 to Rs 4,016. He had raised the financial aid for the third time.

Earlier, the Minister flagged off an ambulance service meant for children at the Mother and Child Hospital in the town. The facility was introduced spending Rs.35 lakh for providing neonatal medical services. The vehicle was equipped with an incubator, ventilator and modern healthcare equipment, which would save the lives of children in medical emergencies.