Fissures continue to surface in Telangana Congress

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:31 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Fissures continue to surface in the State Congress unit with senior leaders expressing dissatisfaction over the TPCC leadership in welcoming leaders from other parties and according priority to such leaders.

This dissatisfaction came to light on Sunday, when Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the party leadership was according priority to leaders who joined the Congress recently, side-lining the loyalty of those who have supported the party during tough times.

AICC Incharge Manickam Tagore and other senior leaders had a meeting at the MPs residence here on Sunday afternoon to discuss these issues.

“I have demanded that the high command allot tickets only to those who have been loyal to the party. One cannot ignore their love and support for the party,” the MP said addressing media persons.

He found fault with the party leadership for raising objections when some leaders from other parties joined the party in his presence. “If Tungaturthi leader Dr Ravi’s entry into the party is not valid, then how can Telugu Desam leader Bilya Naik’s entry, who worked against the party, permitted?” he questioned.

The MP was critical about the party’s Political Affairs Committee meetings and functioning. “How can there be 29 members in the Committee? It would be wise to limit the number to four to have healthy discussions,” Komatireddy observed.

Manickam Tagore assured that tickets allotments would be done only after consulting senior leaders and unilateral decisions would not be entertained. He also said the party was working to win 70 to 80 seats in the next elections in the State.