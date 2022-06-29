Five Africans deported for illegal stay in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: Five Africans who were overstaying and were involved in illegal activities were deported to their countries by the Hyderabad police in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on Wednesday.

“These five persons from Nigeria and Ivory Coast were illegally staying in Hyderabad. During a verification of the foreign nationals, we caught them and after a two month long process the documentation was finally completed and clearances obtained,” said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, CV Anand.

Around 2,900 nationals belonging to different provinces in Africa are staying in the city and of them about 750 are over staying.

“Some have registered with Hyderabad FRRO but are staying elsewhere in other States. We are shortly starting a drive to track down the 750 persons staying illegally and deport them with the help of authorities concerned. It is a matter of great concern as they are indulging in illegal activities like cybercrime, drug trafficking and other frauds,” he said.

In a few cases, the police found that the foreign nationals had prepared fake Visas and other documents to escape from the police. “Also the illegal immigrants tried to obtain Aadhaar cards and other documents to open bank accounts,” said Anand.