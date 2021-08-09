Five-day online FDP launched at VNRVJIET

Virtual programme was conducted by the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering and the IEEE Signal Processing Society Chapter at VNRVJIET.

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) launched a five-day online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Challenges in adapting Machine Learning towards 5G/6G Communications’.

Sponsored by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Teaching and Learning Academy (ATAL), this virtual programme is conducted by the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering and the IEEE Signal Processing Society Chapter at VNRVJIET.

Col. B Venkat, director (Faculty Development) of AICTE, Dr Krishna Duwuri, head-Innovation and Automation, TECHBU at TCS Hyderabad, Dr M H Kori, distinguished fellow of IETE and vice president of IETE-New Delhi and Bala Prasad Peddigari, chairperson IEEE Computer Society of India and chief product officer of Hitech CTO Engineering Team, TCS Hyderabad, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .