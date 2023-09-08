| Five Held With Marijuana In Separate Incidents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: The Kushaiguda police nabbed a four-member drug peddling gang and seized 2.5 kgs of marijuana at Chakripuram ‘X’ road on Thursday.

The arrested persons include G.Yeshwanth Goud, B.Suresh, N.Dhanunjay and K.Yuvraj, all residents of Kukatpally and Bachupally.

Police said the suspects procured marijuana from a source in Andhra Pradesh and smuggled it into Hyderabad in cars and sold to people here for about Rs.3, 000 per kilogram.

They were caught when moving suspiciously at Chakripuram and the seized the contraband material.

In a separate case at Choutuppal, Lalu Das, a coolie from Nagaram and a native of Bihar, was caught in alleged possession of 3 kilos of marijuana worth Rs.3 lakh.