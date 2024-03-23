Telangana: Network engineer peddling Marijuana nabbed in Hyderabad

A network engineer selling Marijuana (Ganja) was nabbed in Hyderabad. He manages computer systems in a popular hospital chain.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 March 2024, 08:43 AM

Hyderabad: Police nabbed a network engineer working in a computer company and seized 1.8 kilograms of Marijuana aka Ganja worth from his possession after a raid on a hostel where he was living, a police press release said on Saturday.

The network engineer, identified as Yapuganti Phani Kumar has confessed to getting the contraband from a drug peddler Nagu, a resident of Visakhapatnam in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. He was repacking Marijuana into smaller pouches and selling them localliy.

Phani Kumar, police said, is a native of Ravulapalem in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and had come to Hyderabad six months ago. He was working as a network engineer in a hospital in Synergistic Solutions, which manages the computer network in a prominent hospital chain. He was living in a private hospital in Khanmet locality under Madhapur station area.

He was earlier arrested under similar charges in Adibhatla police station limits last year. The Balanagar Special Operations Team conducted the raid and handed him over to the local police along with the contraband seized.