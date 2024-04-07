Man caught with 32 kg of marijuana in Hyderabad

The man B Laxman (28), a resident of Sangareddy district was carrying the ganja when the SOT team caught him at Outer Ring Road Kolluru.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Madhapur) on Sunday caught a man who was smuggling ganja and seized 32 kg of the contraband from him.

The man B Laxman (28), a resident of Sangareddy district was carrying the ganja when the SOT team caught him at Outer Ring Road Kolluru. “Laxman planned to sell the ganja to customers and earn huge money. On information, he was caught at Kolluru,” said DCP SOT, D Srinivas.

The police are making efforts to trace and arrest the person from whom Laxman had purchased the ganja.