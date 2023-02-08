Abhishek Bachchan posts pic of Aishwarya, calls it ‘beautiful view’

The actor rang in his birthday with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya in Maldives.
Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan, who turned 47 on February 5, rang in his birthday with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya in Maldives.
Abhishek took to Instagram, where he shared a string of photos from his 47th birthday trip including his “beautiful view” of Aishwarya.
He wrote: “Some more beautiful views… Especially the last one. Thank you @stregismaldives for making my birthday so special. #stregismaldives #liveexquisite #photodump #memories #makingmemories #notapaidpost #shotoniphone14promax (sic).”
On the work front, Abhishek, who was last seen in the comedy ‘Dasvi’, will make a cameo in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film ‘Bholaa’ this March.
He will also be seen in R. Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’ with Saiyami Kher.