Five killed in separate road accidents in Warangal

Barla Mahesh, a 2013 police constable working with Narsampet police station died when his two-wheeler skidded and fell on the road at Lingagiri village of Chennaraopet mandal on Saturday night

Warangal: Five persons including a minor boy died in different road accidents in erstwhile Warangal district over the weekend.

While Bodegoina Aryavardhan (13), son of Jnana Prakash, of Kamaram village of Tadwai mandal, died when a lorry hit the two-wheeler bike on which he was travelling with his uncle near Jangalapally petrol bunk in Mulugu district, an unidentified person aged around 55 years died near a church at Govindraopet mandal of Mulugu district after his bike was rammed by an unidentified vehicle on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Barla Mahesh, a 2013 police constable working with Narsampet police station died when his two-wheeler skidded and fell on the road at Lingagiri village of Chennaraopet mandal on Saturday night. He was on his way to Narsampet from Chennraopet village. Mahesh was a native of Ramchandrapuram village of Sangem mandal. He is survived by wife and two daughters.

In another accident, two youngsters were killed when their bike rammed into a parked lorry at Tooru Thanda of Danathapally mandal in Mahabubabad district on Saturday night. The deceased were identified as Yerugonda Ramababu (22) of Kummarikuntla village of and Nidanapelli Mahesh (21) of Parvathammagudem village of Nellikuduru mandal in Mahabubabad district.

