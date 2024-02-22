Five mining companies closed, 26 cases filed for violating norms in Sangareddy

Mining and Protection Committee of Irrigation Tanks also imposed a fine of Rs.22 lakh on 79 vehicles that were carrying more than permissible weight

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 10:00 PM

Chairamn of Task Force on Mining Ch Ravindar Reddy is addressing press conference in Sangareddy on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Convenor of Task Force on Mining and Protection Committee of Irrigation Tanks in Sangareddy Ch Ravindar Reddy, who is also the RDO of Sangareddy, said the district administration has decided to close down five mining companies as they were found violating norms during the recent inspection.

Speaking to news reporters in Sangareddy on Thursday, Ravindar Reddy said the district had 78 mining companies in Jinnaram and Patancheru mandals. The committee also imposed a fine of Rs.22 lakh on 79 vehicles that were carrying more than permissible weight. They also filed 26 cases against the mining companies for various violations after inquiry.

Reddy said the Pollution Control Bureau officials were also carrying out an inquiry on 18 complaints received on mining companies that were causing pollution in the locality.