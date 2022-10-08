Woman hacked to death over land dispute in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:14 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

(Representational Image) A 56-year old woman was hacked to death by unidentified persons following a land dispute at Ashok Nagar in Kasipet mandal centre on Saturday.

Mancherial: A 56-year old woman was hacked to death by unidentified persons following a land dispute at Ashok Nagar in Kasipet mandal centre on Saturday.

Kasipet Sub-Inspector Gangaram said the woman, Vemurla Ellamma from Kasipet mandal centre, was found dead in a pool of blood and grievous wounds around her neck. The assailants had attacked her with an axe. Some farmers from neighbourhood had rushed to the spot after hearing her screaming, and alerted her family members.

Police said there was a dispute between Ellamma and her relatives over 3 acres of land on the outskirts of Kasipet for four years. Investigation was on.