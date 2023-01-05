Five recipes to try this Veganuary month

Chef Varun, founder of Bodhi Greens (an organic café) and consultant chef at Humane Society International in India, spills the beans and gives a sneak peek into top vegan recipes to cook a wholesome Hyderabadi spread at home.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:04 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: More than ever, people around the world are switching to plant-based alternatives – for their health and for the planet. From the iconic Hyderabadi biryani to the all-time favourite snack Keema samosa, this Veganuary give these meat-heavy dishes a vegan twist without compromising on the taste.

Chef Varun, founder of Bodhi Greens (an organic café) and consultant chef at Humane Society International in India, spills the beans and gives a sneak peek into top vegan recipes to cook a wholesome Hyderabadi spread at home.

Psst, includes how to make mock meat at home too!

Recipe 1: Beetroot & Kidney Bean Kebab

Time: 90 minutes

Yield: 8-9

Ingredients

250 grams kidney beans

1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

1 tsp salt

Spice Sachet / Potli:

2 pcs bay leaves

1 tsp jeera/whole cumin seeds

3 pcs black cardamom

3 pcs green cardamom

3 pcs cloves

3-inch cinnamon

3 pcs black pepper

2 pcs dry red chilli

Beetroot mix:

100 grams beetroot, grated

1 tsp amchoor/ dry mango powder

½ tsp veg bouillon powder (optional)

½ tsp kewra water

1 tbsp Gulab Jal / rose water

½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp ACV

½ tsp degi/Kashmiri chilli powder

½ tsp coriander powder

1 tbsp kasurimethi powder

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp pea protein powder (optional)

70 grams cornstarch

½ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp cayenne pepper

2 tsps salt or to taste

Method

In a pressure cooker, put 800ml of water for boiling. Add kidney beans with ginger-garlic paste and salt to the pressure cooker. In a muslin cloth, add all the whole spices for the Spice Sachet. Knot tightly and add to the cooker, seal the lid and boil for three whistles, one on high, two on simmer. Let cool, open the lid and drain the kidney beans, reserve water for other recipes as a flavourful Indian spiced vegetable broth. Discard the spices from the sachet.

Mix all beetroot mix ingredients in a mixing bowl. Add kidney beans and mash properly using a masher or your hands. Check for seasonings and shape into patties weighing around 50 grams each. Shallow fry with olive oil for three minutes on each side.

Alternatively, line a sheet of parchment paper on a baking tray, and place the patties at a 2-inch distance, brush some toasted sesame oil and bake at 200 C for around 40 minutes or until done.

Recipe 2: Keema Samosa

Time: 60 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

Dough:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

3 tbsps coconut oil or vegan ghee

1-½ cups water

Marination:

300 grams seitan or 100 grams of soy granules

½ tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tbsp soy/peanut yoghurt

¼ tsp turmeric

¼ tsp chat masala

1 tsp vegan chicken bouillon

Keema filling:

1 tbsp oil

½ tsp cumin seeds

1 green chilli, optional

1 tsp garlic paste

1 large onion

½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp coriander seed powder

For folding and frying:

3 cups oil

Some water

Method

In a bowl, add the minced rehydrated soy granules, and mix the yoghurt and the remaining ingredients. Cover and let them soak in for 30 minutes or place it in the fridge overnight.

In a mixing bowl, add all the dry ingredients, stir in the oil or vegan ghee, add in the water and knead into a tight dough. Cover and let the dough rest for at least 10 minutes.

Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and wait till they splutter. Add the chopped green chilli, garlic paste and the chopped onion. Sprinkle the salt and stir for at least two to three minutes.

Add the marinated seitan or soy granules, and stir in the garam masala and coriander seed powder for five minutes or until the moisture has dried out. Set that aside.

Take a ball of dough, about 30 grams, and roll it into a thin sheet. Cut into half and brush the sides with water.

Lift the sheet and use the top line to fold into a cone. Press in some three table spoons of the filling and fold the bottom to seal the edges and fry in hot oil for five to seven minutes or until crispy.

Serve with hot green mint chutney, sweet tamarind chutney and some sliced onions and lime wedges.

Recipe 3: Plant-Based Raita

Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 6 side portions

Ingredients

1-½ cup peanut/soy yoghurt [recipe below]

1 chopped onion

½ cup cucumber

1 green chilli

½ tsp salt

1 tsp chat masala

¼ tsp roasted cumin powder

1 green chilli, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

20 mint leaves

1 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped

½ tsp deggimirch/paprika

1 tsp toasted fenugreek leaves

Method

Whisk all the ingredients together in a bowl, garnish with coriander, and serve cold.

Peanut/Soy Yoghurt

Yield: 700 grams

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 8-10 hours

Ingredients

1 litre water

150 grams peanuts/soy, soaked & drained

1 tbsp regular yoghurt

Method

Blend the peanuts or soy with cold water until smooth, pass through a muslin cloth or a nut milk bag into a container. Boil the milk while stirring continuously to make sure the solids don’t stick to the bottom. Let cool until lukewarm.

Transfer into a square container, stir in the regular yoghurt as the starter, seal the lid and leave to ferment for 8 to 10 hours. Store in the fridge for three days.

Recipe 4: Vegan Chicken Biryani

Time: 60 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients

Rice:

3 bay leaves

4 big cardamoms

6 small cardamoms

½ tsp cumin seeds

1-inch cinnamon

1 cup rice, soaked for 10 minutes & drained

1 tsp salt

Marination:

1 cup plant-based yoghurt

¾ cup caramelised onion

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp turmeric

1-inch ginger, julienne

3 medium green chillies, slit

2 tsps ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp salt

¼ cup veg broth

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp green cardamom powder

1 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped

1 tbsp mint leaves

250 gm seitan [recipe below]

Toppings:

¼ cup caramelised onion

1 tbsp mint leaves

1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

2 tsps rose water

1 tsp kewra water

1 pinch saffron

4 tbsps soy milk

Method

In a large saucepan, bring 2 litres of water to boil. Add the soaked rice with salt and spices. Bring to a boil and simmer until it is almost 85% cooked. Strain the water and spread the rice onto an open sheet or a clean cloth to avoid sticking or breakage.

Place a saucepan on top of an iron pan or tawa. Add two cups of salt to the iron pan or tawa (to make sure the biryani doesn’t burn). Mix all the sauce ingredients, stir well and bring the mix to a boil.

Layer half of the rice with half of the toppings and then the other half with the remaining toppings. Cover the container properly with flour dough or foil and simmer for 20 minutes.

Serve with vegan raita, chutney and/or papadam.

Seitan/Mock Meat for Biryani

Time: 50 minutes

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

1-¼ cups vital wheat gluten

¼ cup corn/wheat starch

1 cup water

2 cups veg stock

1 tsp salt

½ tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp marmite

Method

In a blender, mix the veg broth with marmite. Blend until well incorporated. Transfer to a pan and bring to a boil. In a bowl, mix VVT, starch, smoked paprika and salt with 1 cup water and knead until firm.

Add it to the saucepan with the broth mixture and cook for 40 minutes, turning sides as required. Let it cool and store in the fridge for up to two weeks with the brine.

Recipe 5: Chana dal payasam

Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 1 hr 25 min

Serves: 4

Ingredients

½ cup chana dal, soaked and drained

1.5 cups water

¾ cup cashews and almonds, chopped

¾ cup jaggery powder or date syrup

1 cup thick almond or coconut milk

1 tbsp raisins

½ tsp cardamom powder

Method

Boil chana dal in water in a pressure cooker in over three to four whistles. Let it cool.

Open the lid and place it back on the stove. Add the jaggery or date syrup and almond or coconut milk.

Stir and add the chopped nuts, raisins and green cardamom powder.

Simmer for about 10 minutes or until all flavours are incorporated and you have reached the desired thickness. Garnish with more chopped nuts and dried fruits or even saffron strands. Serve warm!