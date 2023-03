| Hyderabad Street Dog Attacks 16 Persons Including Eight Children In Balanagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A street dog created panic attacking 16 people in Vinayak Nagar, Balanagar, here on Saturday.

According to locals, among those attacked, eight were children. Four children received serious injuries,said a local from Balanagar.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) teams rushed to the area and caught the dog.

