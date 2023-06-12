Flipkart Big Saving Days: Grab iPhone 13 for Rs 58,999

Flipkart is offering a huge discount of Rs 11,000 on iPhone 13 smartphone. Priced at Rs 69,900, the 128 GB iPhone 13 is available at a discount of 15 per cent, which brings the price down to Rs 58,999.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:59 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Are you looking to buy a new smartphone? Then, this is the right time for you as Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale is currently underway. The e-commerce site is offering the best deals for customers planning to buy smartphones, including iPhones, during the sale on its app and website

SBI credit card customers can avail a 10% discount up to Rs 750 on purchasing the mobile. Also, customers can get an instant discount up to Rs 1,000 on using HDFC debit and credit EMI transactions (only for orders above Rs 5000).

Additionally, customers can get a discount up to Rs 35,000 under the exchange offer, but the final discount may vary depending on the phone model, brand, storage, and other features.

The e-tailer is charging an additional fee of Rs 99 for secured packing.

The Big Savings Day started on June 10 and will continue till June 14.