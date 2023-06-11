Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale; check deals and offers on top brands

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:45 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Hyderabad: The Big Saving Days of Flipkart began on June 10 and run through June 14. Flipkart will be giving a number of discounts and offers during the sale on top-brand gadgets, including the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco X5, and others. Flat price reductions, bank card offers, and exchange offers will all be included in the discount.

Poco X5 5G

Flipkart lists the Poco X5 5G at Rs 15,999; however, it can really be purchased for Rs 14,999, indicating a discount of Rs 4,000. The smartphone was released in India for Rs. 18,999.

iPhone 13

Flipkart is offering a massive discount on the iPhone 13, starting at Rs 58,749 for the 128GB storage variant. This is a significant reduction from the official price of Rs 69,900 on Apple’s online store, resulting in a flat discount of Rs 11,151. Customers who hold an SBI bank credit card can avail an additional 10 percent discount up to Rs 750, allowing them to purchase the 5G iPhone for Rs 57,999. This is the lowest price that the iPhone 13 has ever been offered. The discount is available on all colors and storage variants of the iPhone 13.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is now available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 13,499. This is a significant reduction from its original price of Rs 17,499, which translates to a discount of Rs 6,500. The Samsung Galaxy F13 is also available on Flipkart for Rs 10,999, and the Samsung Galaxy M14 is available for Rs 14,327.

Moto G62

The Moto G62 will be offered during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale for Rs 14,499, where its current price is Rs 15,499.