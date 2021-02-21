Floating trash barriers in Musi river

MRDCL to rope in private agencies to take up project at a cost of Rs 5.20 cr

Hyderabad: In addition to the beautification and development works under progress, Musi River Front Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) is now setting up 10 Floating Trash Barriers (FTBs) in the river to collect and clear trash.

These barriers are likely to be set up at Bapu Ghat, Puranapul, Muslimjung bridge, Nayapul, Chaderghat, Golnaka, Moosarambagh, Nagole and Pratap Singaram.

Depending on the water flow and possibility of arresting the trash flow, preliminarily, these locations have been identified. It had also considered the topography, especially the width of the canal and scope of trash flowing from adjoining nalas, before choosing the locations.

The idea is to have one FTB at each bridge all along from Bapughat to Nagole and beyond. Plans are afoot to set up one such barrier for every 2 km to 3 km to limit the flow of trash and clear it immediately, said MRDCL Managing Director Viswajit Kampati.

The MRDCL is roping in private agencies to take up the project. The agency will be responsible for collecting the trash at FTBs and clearing and transporting the same to dumpyards on a daily basis. The project cost is estimated to be about Rs 5.20 crore and the agency will be entrusted with the operations and maintenance of the FTBs and other components for three years.

“Already, tenders have been floated and works will commence in a few days,” said Kampati. For the last few months, MRDCL has been working extensively to develop walking and cycling tracks at different locations along the river banks.

Under the beautification and development, different works are being executed from Nagole to Kothapet, Uppal Bhagath, Chaderghat to Puranapul and near Muslim Jung Bridge. As per long term plans, MRDCL is working on setting up of Sewage Treatment Plants to arrest the flow of murky and untreated water into the River Musi. The FTBs are being set up as a means to ensure flow of clean water and clear trash effectively on a daily basis.

