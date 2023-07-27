Flood gates of Nizam Sagar and LMD lifted

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 10:05 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: Four of the Nizam Sagar project gates were lifted on Thursday evening letting off the flood flow. The project was receiving inflows of 45000 cusecs. Its live storage capacity reached 17 tmc as against the gross storage capacity of 17.8 tmc.

In view of the increasing inflows, 12 gates of the lower Manair dam (LMD) were also lifted letting off some 24,000 cusecs this evening.