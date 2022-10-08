Flood-hit Annaram pump house of Kaleshwaram project back in action

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:18 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

File Photo of Kaleshwaram project.

Hyderabad: Engineers on Saturday successfully managed to operate one of the pumps of the Annaram pump house of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, which was submerged due to the floods in the Godavari in July. The Annaram pump house, with a total of eight motors and a lifting capacity of 2 TMC ft water a day, was submerged during the floods.

According to a press release from the Irrigation department, Advisor to the State government on lift irrigation schemes K Penta Reddy and Engineer-in-chief N Venkateshwar Rao had expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the Annaram pump. They said the rest of the pumps would be restarted in a phased manner.

Penta Reddy said the restoration work of Kannepalli pump house at Medigadda village of Mahadevpur block in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district was going on at a rapid pace and efforts were being made to make them function by the end of the month.

Special Chief Secretary for Irrigation Rajat Kumar congratulated the engineers for restoring the Annaram pump in a short duration. He said the government, which had assured the Assembly that all the pumps damaged during the July floods would be restored at the earliest, had kept its word by operating the first pump of Annaram.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao appreciated the efforts of engineers in restoring the Annaram pump house. He has asked the officials to restore rest of the pumps on a war footing. Finance Minister T Harish Rao also congratulated the team for successfully restoring the pump motors.