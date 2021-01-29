Fluorosis victim Swamy sanctioned 2BHK house in Nalgonda

Earlier., Minister KT Rama Rao instructed the district Collector to sanction funds for construction of a 2BHK house under Dignity Housing Scheme to Swamy

Hyderabad: Friday turned out to be a memorable day for Amsula Swamy, who was deformed by fluorosis, as his dream of owning a house was fulfilled after meeting the IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here.

Rama Rao instructed the district Collector to sanction funds for construction of a 2BHK house under Dignity Housing Scheme to Swamy and entrusted the responsibility to the TRS party senior leader K Vidyasagar to ensure that the house is constructed at the earliest.

Rama Rao enquired about the health condition of Swamy and gave assurance for a permanent house to him. Earlier, Rama Rao helped Swamy in setting up a salon shop. Under the “Gift a Smile” initiative programme, Vidhyasagar came forward to help Swamy in getting a new house apart from providing more facilities to his house. Swamy is residing in a village adjacent to Vidhyasagar’s native village in Nalgonda district.

Swamy thanked Rama Rao for helping him in all fronts. The TRS government’s flagship programme – Mission Bhagiratha – is helping the villagers in the district to permanently overcome the fluoride problem, Swamy said.

