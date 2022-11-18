Focus on civil services to serve nation, says Additional DCP Vaiabhav Gaikwad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

KITS tech fest Sumshodhini 22 inaugural event held on Friday. Addressing the technical symposium “Sumshodhi’22” on Friday, he reminded that the KITS, Warangal, had already produced several top bureaucrats and technocrats.

Warangal: Additional DCP Vaibhav R Gaikwad has exhorted engineering students to focus on civil services after finishing their graduation to serve the nation. He also said that self-confidence, patience and consistency would help to taste success in life and career.

Addressing the participants at the inaugural ceremony of the national level student technical symposium “Sumshodhi’22” held at the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, (KITS) campus here on Friday, he reminded that the KITS, Warangal, had already produced several top bureaucrats and technocrats.

3Cortex Technologies Pvt Ltd. Hyderabad, CEO J Rajendra Prasad said that a student must be a super performer in their respective fields and work for the needs of the society. “Nowadays the sky is not the limit and there are a lot of opportunities to explore. Information is available at fingertips through the Internet. It is an advantage to the present student community,” he added.

Principal K Ashoka Reddy said that the theme of ‘Sumshodhini’22’ is “Ideate, Innovate, and Implement”. Former judge K Devi Prasad said that the symposium would definitely benefit the student community. Dean, Student Affairs Prof G Raghotham Reddy said that 4000 participants had attended the event.

Chairman ISTE KITSW chapter Dr H Ramesh Babu, Associate Professor Dr D Prabhakara Chary, and other staff were present .