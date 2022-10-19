KITS Warangal chapter of ISTE gets new body

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:25 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

KITSW chapter of ISTE launches a poster on Wednesday. The poster was also launched by the KITS, Warangal, Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy at a programme held on the campus.

Warangal: KITS, Warangal student chapter of Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) elected its new executive body for the academic year 2022-2023 here on Wednesday. A poster was also launched by the KITS, Warangal, Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy at a programme held on the campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, Principal, Ashoka Reddy has urged the new body to attend technical events with quality and stressed on the participation of all the students in various technical events to share and enhance their skills.

“Students have to adapt to real world problems to inculcate critical thinking,” he said and concluded that by conducting and participating in such events students also became habituated to leadership qualities, communication skills and high level thinking towards advanced technology.

The new elected body of the ISTE KITSW student chapter consists of student president, K Sannihith, general secretaries, Konda Sreenish and Ch Sheetal, Vice-Presidents Suhas Reddy, K Siddartha, N Sai Priya, S Saketh, L Himavarsha, A Renuka, G Sai Varsha, P Shobhana and B Harshini, treasurers are T Ajay Kumar, G Pranav and K Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

During the poster launching event, ISTE New Delhi, member of the national executive body and Head, MED Prof K Rajanarender Reddy, Dean, Student Affairs Prof G Raghotham Reddy, Associate Dean M Narasimha Rao, chairman ISTE KITSW chapter Dr H Ramesh Babu, and others were present.