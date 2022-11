211 BTech final year students of KITS placed in Mindtree

The pay packet ranged from Rs 4 lakh per annum to Rs 6 lakh per annum.

Warangal: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS) Warangal chairman Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao said that as many as 211 students of the B. Tech final year got placements with Mindtree, an Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company during the campus placement drive.

"For this academic year, 676 students were placed with several companies including the MNCs," he said.