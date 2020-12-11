Focus on developing govt educational institutions: Puvvada

Stating that the new block would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore, Ajay Kumar recalled that he was an alumnus of the college and the institution had a unique recognition in the district.

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Khammam: Focus was being laid on developing infrastructure in government educational institutions in Khammam, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said on Friday. The Minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for administrative building at SR&BGNR College.

Stating that the new block would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore, Ajay Kumar recalled that he was an alumnus of the college and the institution had a unique recognition in the district. He assured that a botanical garden would be developed on the college premises besides various other facilities.

Earlier, he launched five battery-operated garbage collection vehicles, which were procured at a cost of Rs 7.50 lakh. In the days to come, each municipal division would be equipped with a vehicle to collect dry and wet waste separately from around 77,000 households, he said. The Minister called upon the residents in Khammam to make sure that they segregate dry and wet waste to achieve the ‘Swachh Khammam’ tag by the beginning of the next year by practicing good solid waste management methods.

Dry resource collection centres would be set up in each municipal division to collect dry waste for recycling. SHG members have to be involved in waste segregation and recycling in coordination with Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) to ensure them a livelihood, Ajay Kumar said.

Collector RV Karnan and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi informed that as many as 30 vehicles were collecting garbage from municipal divisions in the city daily and the battery-operated vehicles were meant to collect dry and west waste separately. The Minister inaugurated and laid foundation for various development works in Raghunathapalem mandal in the district on Friday. He laid the foundation for 30 double bedroom houses at Chimmapudi. The mandal would be developed as a model, he said. Additional Collectors Snehalatha M and Madhusudhan Rao N, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Mayor G Papalal, Deputy Mayor B Murali, corporator K Murali and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .