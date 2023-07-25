Telangana’s Mamatha in Indian softball team for Asian Games

Guguloth Mamatha has been selected for the Indian softball team that will compete in the upcoming Asian Games

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: Telangana softball player Guguloth Mamatha has been selected for the Indian softball team that will compete in the upcoming Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou from September 23.

Mamatha hails from Dhanambanda Thanda, Dharpally mandal in Nizamabad district. She has represented the State an 18 national championships in under-14, under-17 and under-19 age categories. Before representing India in the junior Asian Championship held in China.

The former student of TSWREIS is currently pursuing BA second year at the TSWRAFDW Bibinagar. Mamatha has been training at the TSWREIS softball academy in Suddhapalli, Nizamabad.