FOGSI urges members to provide support for women affected by violence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 07:30 PM

Hyderabad: Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) on Monday urged its members to ensure proper care and guidance is provided to women who are victims of violence.

In a meeting on ‘Dheera-Stop Violence against Women’ held in Hyderabad on Monday on the occasion of the 66th All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology 2024 (AICOG), the members of FOGSI said that it was essential to help women in distress, because often the first point of contact for them is a gynaecologist.

As a part of making people aware about ill-effects of violence, FOGSI has started an online course to sensitize children in the age group of 9 to 11 years. “We are conducting such awareness programmes and have already covered almost 3700 schools. We are collaborating with UNICEF for conducting this program.

Our aim is to make this awareness program mandatory in schools,” honorary treasure, International Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (FIGO), Prof S Shanta Kumari said.

Priyanka Dutt, Indian Film Producer, Vyjayanthi Movies, Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE-HUB, Dr Ddharaniikota Ssuyodhan, International Corporate Lawyer, Prof. Anee-Beatrice Kihara, president, FIGO and other senior doctors were present.