Hyderabad: Dr Evita Fernandez honoured with FOGSI-DHEERA award

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:16 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) has honoured Dr Evita Fernandez, Chairperson, Fernandez Foundation, with the FOGSI-DHEERA award for her contribution towards improving maternal and reproductive health outcomes and in the process creating a nationwide impact, according to a press release.

Prof. S Shantha Kumari, president FOGSI, presented the award at a function held recently in Hyderabad. Dr Evita is among 80 noted obstetrician and gynaecologists from Telangana who had received the FOGSI DHEERA award.

This year’s award theme ‘Stop Violence against Women’ focuses on addressing the causes and risk factors related to violence against women and sensitize young adults and public on the aspects related to sexual and reproductive health.

Dr Evita Fernandez is an obstetrician who for three decades enjoyed the privilege of walking with pregnant women through their journey to motherhood. She is also a Fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, London, the press release added.