Follow GO on fee, Telangana HC tells schools

Court stated that even after reopening of the schools, no other fees should be collected in violation of GO 46

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, stated GO 46 (April 21, 2020) should be strictly followed and that school fee should be collected accordingly. The Hyderabad School Parents Association filed a PIL challenging online classes by private schools in Telangana.

The government informed that physical classes are starting from February 1. The court then stated that even after reopening of the schools, no other fees should be collected in violation of GO 46. At the request of the government for submitting additional details, the panel adjourned the case.

Dharani hearings completed

The panel, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, closed all the writ petitions challenging the action of the government in establishing the Dharani portal except two lead matters. The Chief Justice said there was no point in duplication but clarified that the said counsels will be permitted to assist the court in the issues raised. Another matter relating to registration on the Dharani portal with regard to lands and Scheduled Areas was, however, adjourned for the government to respond. The panel also required the government to state whether a cabinet sub-committee has been constituted to look into the issue.

Relief for LAWCET candidates

Justice Shavili gave currency to two orders of the State government issued during the Covid pandemic and directed the convener of LAWCET not to disqualify candidates to the III year law course on the basis of prescriptions of the Bar Council of India. A Sainath had filed a writ petition complaining that the local boards did not conduct examinations. It declared that all candidates have passed with 35%. However, the State government also issued a fresh order that candidates of Telangana Open School Society who have qualified in 2020 in various entrance examinations should be treated as having minimum marks at the Intermediate level. When the petitioner was denied a seat on the grounds that the Bar Council of India prescribed a minimum cut of mark as 40%, he approached the High Court. The judge directed the authority to consider his case, as if he is eligible.

AgriGold ex-directors get protection

Justice Sri Devi of the Telangana High Court granted interim protection to erstwhile Directors of AgriGold. The judge was hearing anticipatory bail petitions filed by Avva Sitarama Rao and others complaining that the Enforcement Directorate was issuing summons under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. It contended that earlier when two functionaries responded to the same, they were arrested. The pleas argued that the PML Act was not applicable to them. It also alleged that the petitioners had been in jail for about two years and to arrest them yet again would defeat the purpose of protection of bail under the law. The matter was adjourned to Jan 29.

Rehabilitation university

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili directed the State government to dispose of an application filed by the Joseph Sri Harsha and Mary Indraja Education Society for opening a global private self-financing rehabilitation university. According to the petitioner, the government enacted the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2018. The Act envisaged a 90-day period for constitution of an expert committee and acting upon the same by the government to accept, reject or modify such projects.

The petitioner complained that though it made an application last in November 2019 and a revised application in September 2020 no action has been taken so far. It also contended that even after the constitution of the expert committee on November 18, there has been no visible action in the matter. The Judge directed the government to dispose of the petition keeping in view a statutory timeline of 90 days. The petitioner also complained of discrimination stating that nine other applicants had been considered favourably.

