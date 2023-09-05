Food delivery apps delay in accepting orders

Due to the persistent rainfall in the city, food delivery apps have been delaying orders and, in some instances, not accepting orders altogether.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 04:45 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: Due to the persistent rainfall in the city, food delivery apps have been delaying orders and, in some instances, not accepting orders altogether.

Citizens, who themselves are unable to venture outside, are finding it difficult to order food or send out any deliveries around the city.

Meanwhile, delivery drivers are facing a daunting task as they navigate through the rain-soaked streets, struggling to fulfil their delivery commitments amid the heavy rainfall.

“Heavy rainfalls have made deliveries a tough task. Waterlogged roads slow us down, and accidents and phone issues due to water add to the delays,” said Sameer Krishna, a Swiggy delivery partner.

While people have been trying to place their orders on the apps, Zomato leaves a message noting “We are not currently accepting online orders, we’ll be back soon, ” and Swiggy shows a message stating that they will find a delivery partner at the earliest to deliver orders.