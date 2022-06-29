Food poisoning incident: Hostel Warden, two cooks terminated from duties

Published Date - 09:27 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Siddipet: Services of the deputy hostel warden of the Telangana Minority Residential School and Junior College for Girls, Razia Sulthana and two cooks Durga, and Nagarani were terminated from service for their negligence that led to food poisoning of hostel children.

The society secretary has also suspended the Principal of the Institute Srilatha from duties. Since 128 students out of 300 students have taken ill after eating lunch on June 26 in the hostel, the officials have taken stern action against the hostel staff holding them responsible for the incident. The students suffered from vomiting, stomach pain, and motions after eating chicken and brinjal curry for lunch. As many as 20 of them were rushed to the Government Hospital Siddipet. However, all the students have recovered completely.