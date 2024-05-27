Food Safety Officers conduct inspections in Khammam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 May 2024, 10:44 PM

Khammam: A team of Food Safety Officers conducts extensive inspections across erstwhile Khammam district on Monday and imposed fines on a few eateries.

Surprise inspections were conducted in hotels like Hotel Rest Inn, Haveli Restaurant, High Spirit Hotel in Khammam district; at Gautami Spicy and Sri Bhadra Grand Town hotels in Bhadrachalam town of Kothagudem district. The team was led by an officer Jyotirmayi.

Samples of food items were seized and sent to the lab. Sri Bhadra Grand Town was fined Rs 10, 000 and Gautami Spicy restaurant was fined Rs 25, 000.