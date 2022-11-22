| Football Fans Vent Ire On Jio Cinema App Over Its Poor Streaming Quality Of Fifa World Cup

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:10 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Source: Twitter/@JioCinema

Hyderabad: Football fans in India were left disappointed when they tried to watch the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup, and the inaugural match between Ecuador and Qatar on Sunday.

Fans using the Jio Cinema app, which owns the broadcast and streaming rights of the FIFA World Cup football, have experienced lags and buffering issues despite having good internet connectivity. A few fans experienced prolonged lags even while watching highlights.

Fans in India expressed their disappointment over Jio Cinema’s poor streaming quality and its servers by taking to social media sites. Following this, Jio Cinema responded by asking users to upgrade to the latest version of the app. It also said that the concerned team is working on the issue to solve the buffering concern.

However, people faced the same issues again while watching matches on the second day of the event.

With over 12k tweets, #JioCinema started trending on Sunday, and it is still trending at the top on Twitter.

“#JioCinema #FIFAWorldCup immediately take away rights from Jio to Disney Hotstar or voot …horrible experience …ruining football world cup for fans all over(sic),” a user wrote.

“This is torture. @JioCinema for the love of God, please scale your servers man … What is this?! It’s even worse than yesterday(sic),” wrote another.

“World’s ninth richest man, Mukesh Ambani, can’t do a smooth #WorldCup streaming with his atrocious #JioCinema app, just as world’s richest man, @elonmusk can’t run a microblogging app(sic),” a third user said.

Football enthusiasts can watch all FIFA matches live on Jio Cinema app for free. The commentary is available in multiple Indian languages, including Telugu and Hindi.

Check a few more reactions here:

Jio Cinema every 30 Seconds pic.twitter.com/Eypy0tSZX7 — Tackle From Behind (@tacklefromb) November 20, 2022

Wow #JioCinema you guys should have tested your servers before putting in your bid for broadcasting #FIFAWorldCup in India. Pathetic service. — Samarth Goyal (@SammySamarth) November 20, 2022

POV:- Football fans watching FIFA World Cup on Jio Cinema pic.twitter.com/vzQdY543fa — kunal jhurani (@myhumour_side) November 21, 2022