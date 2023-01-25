| For You Tab To Stay On Users Preferred Timeline On Twitter For Web

‘For You’ tab to stay on users’ preferred timeline on Twitter for web

"Starting today on the web, if you close Twitter on the "For you" or "Following" tabs, you will return to whichever timeline you had open last," it added.

By IANS Published Date - 04:40 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

San Francisco: Twitter on Wednesday announced that the web version will now remember which timeline users were using last and default to it when they open it again.

“Were any of you (all of you) asking for your timeline to default to where you left it last?,” the company tweeted.

The microblogging platform also said that the feature will also be coming to iOS and Android soon.

Earlier this month, the microblogging platform announced that the ‘Home’ and ‘Latest’ tabs will be replaced by “For you” and “Following” tabs on iOS.

The company tweeted from its @TwitterSupport account: “See the Tweets you want to see. Starting today on iOS, swipe between tabs to see Tweets recommended ‘For you’ or Tweets from the accounts you’re ‘Following’.

“The ‘For you’ and ‘Following’ tabs replace ‘Home’ and ‘Latest’ and will be pinned to the top of your timeline so you can easily switch between them. Swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping the star icon”.

Later, the company rolled out “For You” and “Following” tabs updates to the web interface.