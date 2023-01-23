TSRTC’s Twitter handle hacked

Unidentified persons had allegedly hacked the account on Sunday night and started tweeting from the handle. Citizens, who realized that the account was hacked, immediately alerted the RTC authorities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Hyderabad: The official Twitter handle of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director (@tsrtcmdoffice) was compromised.

“This is unfortunate incident which happened despite taking all safety measures. We do not endorse any tweets from our handle,” TSRTC in a statement, said.

RTC authorities said they were working with Twitter support for resolving the issue at the earliest. No police complaint was lodged in this regard.