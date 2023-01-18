Video of how hotdogs are made goes viral

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:44 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: Food preparation videos, particularly those of processed foods, are often disgusting, and some people even refuse to have the food after watching those videos. Well, a video that shows the making of a hotdog has surfaced on social media, and Twitter is split with polarising opinions.

The video posted on Twitter by the account ‘Wall Street Silver’ shows how the meat is ground after it has been washed and cleaned. Seasonings are added to give the sausage its distinctive flavour. The mixture is added to the casings after the filling is ready.

The video has garnered over 2 million views on the micro-blogging site with mixed opinions from the users. While some were intrigued watching the step-by-step process of making sausages, a section of people expressed their disgust.

“I don’t know how anyone can eat hot dogs again (sic),” wrote a user. “And we wonder why we are sick? (sic),” said another. “Showing footage of the factories and plants is always interesting. Tours of these facilities are usually disappointing or they charge you so it’s cool when these get posted. A hot dog sounds pretty good right about now, actually,” a third user wrote.

