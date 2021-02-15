Foreign returnee changing face of Sangareddy village

Here is the story of Kasala Malla Reddy who gave up a well-paying job in Australia and returned to his native land

Sangareddy: A progressive attitude, a proactive approach and determination to give back to society can do wonders for the development of any place. Yeddumailaram, a sleepy village in Kandi Mandal of the district is a classic example of how transformation can take place if elected representatives possess these qualities, and without any political affiliations at that!

This was made possible by a bunch of youngsters in the village who fielded an apolitical panel of candidates in the panchayat elections under the leadership of Kasala Malla Reddy, who gave up a well-paying job in Australia and returned to his native land. The panel won 10 of the 16 wards and bagged the sarpanch post by a margin of over 700 votes in 2019. Committed to changing the face of the village, Malla Reddy and his team got down to business and showed the world the kind of transformation that can take place in a short span of just two years.

“We can even see the movement of ants on the roads in my village which was once filled with dirt and bushes growing all over,” Gaddameeda Lakshmaiah Goud, a village elder proudly proclaimed, reflecting the transformation of the village had undergone in the past couple of years.

Malla Reddy, after graduating in Home Science, worked in Australia for four years earning over Rs 2 lakh per month but returned to India with the dream of setting up a restaurant. Couple of incidents in the villages, however, made him change his mind after he realised that things were not moving in the right direction.

When his father and another person in the village died after excessive consumption of liquor, Malla Reddy, his friends and other elders in the village forced all the belt shops to pull down shutters. After closely observing the prevailing situation then in the village, Malla Reddy decided to contest the sarpanch election, setting aside his restaurant dream.

Family and friends welcomed his decision, but Malla Reddy was keen on doing it without any political affiliations. He decided to field only youth and select women in reserved wards. Not only did the panel win 10 of the 16 wards, Malla Reddy, then 29, but also became the youngest sarpanch of the village.

