Foreign students make beeline to join University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has set a record for itself in the international students’ admissions this academic year. It received a total of 1,512 applications from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) which was about a five to six fold increase compared to the last few years and about 45 applications were self-supporting foreign nationals.

The UoH has seen a steady increase in foreign national applications for admission to various courses. The varsity admits qualified students through the Union government agencies such as the ICCR, Study in India, SAARC countries and self-supporting international students into its various courses.

To date, 31 students including nine for PhD and 22 for Master’s programmes – 13 girls and 18 boys – have already accepted to join the UoH, and some more were expected to accept. These students were from Syria, Yemen, Uganda, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Sudan, Jordan, South Africa, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Nepal, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Malawi, Indonesia, Swaziland, Iraq, Botswana, and Eritrea, the UoH said on Wednesday.

The admission process is still on for self-supporting students applications in this academic year which is likely to increase the number of foreign nationals further in this academic year, it said.

UoH Vice-Chancellor, Prof. B Jagadeeshwar Rao expressed happiness at the large number of applications received this year, which suggests that UoH was the preferred destination for higher studies for several foreign nationals.

Director of International Affairs, Prof. N. Siva Kumar said the academic units of the UoH, after careful consideration selected 129 foreign nationals this year for various courses from the ICCR applications received.

The university has a designated new hostel for the foreign nationals with 50 single occupancy rooms, and two new international hostel buildings were also under construction, it said.

The varsity team also received a European Commission grant entitled ‘Harmony’ for three years on the topic ‘Strategies for internationalization of Higher Education in Asian countries’, a project coordinated by Prof. N. Siva Kumar, with Profs. Vinod Pavarala, R. Sivaprasad, J. Prabhakar Rao, Aparna Rayaprol and Dr. S. Shaji as team members, it added.

