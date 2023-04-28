Forest landscape and ecosystem rejuvenated in 6.29 lakh hectares in Bhadradri circle

Forest rejuvenation activities being carried out in Bhadradri circle covering 340 forest blocks have been yielding amazing results

By James Edwin Published Date - 06:33 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Construction of water harvesting structures in Bhadradri circle helping restoration of forest landscape as well as ecosystem.

Kothagudem: Forest rejuvenation activities being carried out in Bhadradri circle covering 340 forest blocks have been yielding amazing results in terms of restoration of forest landscape as well as ecosystem.

Of the 340 blocks, there has been 100 percent restoration of forest landscape in 52 blocks, 80 to 99 percent restoration in 38 blocks, 60 to 79 percent restoration in 59 blocks, 40 to 59 percent restoration in 51 blocks and in 34 blocks below 40 percent forest restoration is achieved.

Forest rejuvenation measures such as assisted natural regeneration (ANR) have been taken up in 6.29 lakh hectares in 340 forest blocks in the circle spread in Khammam, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts.

As many as 8619 boundary pillars were erected and a 70 kilometre long metal fence laid across for the forest boundary in the past five years. Walls on the boundaries of a 9.3 square kilometre area of urban forest blocks were built. To prevent wildfire 3773 kilometres of fire lines were created.

According to the statistics released by Forest Survey of India recently forest cover has increased to an extent of 632 square kilometres in Telangana and it is the second highest increase in the country between 2019 and 2021. Bhadradri circle has a lion’s share (nearly 40 percent) in the increased forest cover.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Kothagudem FDO A Appaiah informed that forest rejuvenation measures have been taken up in 43, 980 hectares of degraded forest area.

Plantations in 14012 hectares of area have been raised in addition to raising Gachakaya (Guilandina bonduc) plantation surrounding 819 km long forest trenches.

Grasslands developed in 469 hectares and bamboo plantations were raised in 740 hectares of area along the streams in the forests in the circle. For the preservation of native plant and grass varieties weeds in 2239 hectares of area were removed.

For rejuvenation and preservation of water bodies and watercourses in forests as many as 5214 rockfill dams, 388 percolation tanks, 88 mini-percolation tanks and 314 check dams have been built. These water harvesting structures ensure enough water for wildlife in the summer season.

These measures have received appreciation from PCCF CAMPA Lokesh Jayaswal who was on a three-day inspection of forest rejuvenation works in the circle. For surveillance of forests 29 watch towers have been built besides laying 369 kilometre long forest roads, Appaiah noted.