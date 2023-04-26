PCCF CAMPA inspects forest rejuvenation works in Kothagudem

Lokesh Jayaswal appreciated the district forest officials for soil and moisture conservation (SMC) measures and also for constructing water harvesting structures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

PCCF CAMPA Lokesh Jayaswal on Wednesday inspected forest rejuvenation works in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: PCCF Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) Lokesh Jayaswal has on Wednesday inspected forest rejuvenation works in Kothagudem district.

He inspected compensatory afforestation degraded forest land (DFL) and natural forest management (NFM) plantations in Kothagudem and Paloncha divisions.

Jayaswal appreciated the district forest officials for soil and moisture conservation (SMC) measures and for constructing water harvesting structures (WHSs)like percolation tanks, check dams, staggered contour trenches (SCTs), solar bore wells and other artificial water bodies developed in the area to ensure water for wildlife in summer season.

He also inspected forest roads, fire lines, assisted natural regeneration (ANR) works in Ramavaram Range of Kothagudem division besides Abbugudem central nursery and reviewed the works being taken up under Haritha Nidhi.

Jayawal reviewed the performance of protection watchers after inspecting base camps in Paloncha division. CCF Bhadradri circle, D Bheema Naik, DFO L Ranjeeth DFO, Kothagudem FDO A Appaiah and FDO Paloncha V Thirumal Rao accompanied the PCCF.

Also Read Ganja plant found in Kothagudem municipal garden