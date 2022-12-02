Forest official’s bike set on fire in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:58 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Khammam: Unidentified miscreants set ablaze a motorcycle of a forest section officer at Brahmalakunta village of Penuballi mandal in the Khammam district on Friday.

It was said that the section officer, Bhukya Kalu, visited the village following a tip off that some hunters had laid electric traps to kill wild animals in the local forest under Tallada forest range. The forester parked his vehicle near the paddy fields at the village and went into the forest to check the traps.

When he returned to the spot where he parked his vehicle he found his bike on fire. Based on his complaint, VM Banjar police booked a case and launched a probe into the incident.