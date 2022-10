Man knocked down by train in Peddapalli

Representational Image According to villagers, Saraiah was hit by a train while he was crossing the railway track to attend to agricultural works at around 6 am. He died on the spot.

Peddapalli: A 50-year-old person, Madupu Saraiah was knocked down by a train at Pothkapalli of Odela mandal on Friday morning.

He was survived by wife and two daughters. Village sarpanch Alla Rajireddy and vice-sarpanch Srinivas Yadav wanted the government to extend support to the poor family.