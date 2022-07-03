Form district level committees for conduct of Kakatiya festival: Satyavathi Rathod

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

File Photo

Hanamkonda: Tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod has directed the officials to take steps for the smooth and successful conduct of the Kakatiya Saptaham, a week-long cultural festival, by forming district level committees. She also stressed the need for maximum publicity for the programme that was aimed at highlighting the glory of the mighty Kakatiya kings. Satyavathi along with Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has held a preparatory meeting at the Hanamkonda collectorate here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that Rs 50 lakh would be sanctioned by the State government for the festival.

“Kakatiya Urban Development Authority and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation will conduct the event in association with other departments,” she said and underscored the need for proper coordination among the departments for the smooth and successful conduct of the event. MLA Vinay Bhaskar stressed for the coordinated efforts by the Tourism, Culture and MA&UD departments. “A photo exhibition on the Kakatiyas and their temples should be conducted at the town hall of the Public Garden during the festival,” he said.

Mayor G Sudharani said that there should be publicity on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) built by TRS government under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Director of Language and Culture department, M Harikrishna said that they were chalking out plans to conduct Perini dance with 111 dancers.

“We will give a rousing reception to the Kakatiya’s descendant Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo, the Raja of Bastar of Chhattisgarh, during the festival,” he added. The Kakatiya cultural festival is scheduled to be held from July 7 to 14 in Warangal to show the great legacy of the Kakatiya empire. MP P Dayakar, MLA N Narender, MLCs B Prakash, K Srihari, officials of KUDA, GWMC and others attended the meeting.